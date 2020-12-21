MDH: 22 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,998 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,998 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 399,311. Of those total cases, 30,569 are health care workers.
There have been 22 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities including residents from Blue Earth and Cottonwood Counties. The statewide death toll is now at 4,872. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,160.
There are 373,301 people who are no longer isolated.
While daily case counts are declining, hospitals are still overrun. In southern Minnesota alone, six adult ICU beds are currently available, with 118 non-ICU beds available.
20,629 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,424 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 5,232,347.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 600 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 268,087.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 3,589.
214,726 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,319,139 people have been tested statewide.
