MSU launches ‘Maverick Food Pantry’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maverick Food Pantry provides students who have food insecurities with weekly boxes of perishable and non perishable food items.
Students do not have to be living on campus and will just need to show their student I.D.
“With the pandemic and lots of students losing jobs, not having jobs, a lot of food insecurity...the decision by the cabinet and the President, Mr. Davenport, was that this was the time to do it, to help our students continue to be successful,”said MSU Diversity & Inclusion Diversity Officer Henry Morris.
Over winter break, through January 4th, boxes can be picked up at the multi-cultural center inside the Centennial Student Union from noon to 2 p.m.
Beginning January 11th, the pantry will move to the Carkoski building on campus. There, MSU hopes to provide students with further resources such as hygienic items and housing help.
