Record number of students given food ahead of winter break

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding Our Communities Partners has been busy ahead of winter break, making sure a record number of students have what they need to keep their stomachs and their minds satisfied.
Through the Winter Break Read and Feed program, students receive pre-packaged boxes full of food for the next month, delivered right to their doorstep. During distribution last week the organization delivered more than 1500 boxes of food to local students. That’s the most food they’ve ever delivered in one day. The organization also partnered with A-OK to secure books for K-4 students to read while on break.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.