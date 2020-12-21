Santa Claus teams up with Nicollet Fire Department, delivers gifts to families

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet Fire Department has teamed up with Santa Claus yet again this year, and on Monday delivered toys to families in Nicollet.
Years prior, the department would normally bring six to eight kids along for their annual Shop with a Hero event, but this year they decided to get lists from kids in their community and deliver them to their homes.
“Hopefully, we can get some smiles out of them,” said Nicollet Fire Department fire chief Joel Polzin. “You know, a lot of kids this year with COVID - things have been kind of crazy for them with school and some of the families are really struggling. So anything we can help out with that we’re happy to do.”
The Nicollet Fire Department is delivering those gifts all this week to a total of 43 homes.
The department says it received over $5,000 in donations for the families this year.
