Bridge Plaza makes progress on construction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tenants are beginning to move into Mankato’s newest downtown development.
Bridge Plaza offers a variety of spaces, including room for offices, restaurants, and retail businesses. Plans are also in the works for a local gym to move in. Luxury apartments occupy the top floor, with views overlooking Mankato. The views can also be enjoyed by locals looking to host a party on one of the many patios and party spaces the building has for renting.
“It’s nice to have the building in, and right across the street from the silo project, and with other new projects coming to the north end of downtown, it fits now. It fills in a gap. It bridges the south part of downtown with the north part of downtown and being right at the bridge it’s a nice addition and it’s nice to see it finally built,” says Mike Brennan, President of Brennan Companies.
The building’s design incorporated resources from around the region, including Cambria countertops and Vetterstone, sourced from local prairie buff and Alabama stone.
