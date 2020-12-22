Climb 2 Feed Kids rescheduled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual “Climb 2 Feed Kids” event is back on.
Feeding Our Communities Partners announced on social media Monday that its yearly fundraiser will be held on February 21.
Keeping in mind COVID-19 safety protocols, the event will now feature three socially-distant options, including a competitive pack-off, delivery dash, and at-home fundraising.
Participating teams of five to ten people will raise $1,000 to help combat food insecurity in our area. FOCP says donations from this event alone make up half of its annual food budget.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.