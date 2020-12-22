Dotson Iron Castings plans 2021 expansion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato manufacturing company has its sights set on an expansion for the new year.
Dotson Iron Castings, located on Rock Street, is a one-stop iron casting foundry from machining to painting and heat treatment. The company is now planning a 7,800 square foot addition to include a lobby, employee locker room and changing areas, new office spaces to help with team collaboration, and an outdoor rooftop area available to their 140 employees and their families. The company hopes the expansion will strengthen community partnerships to help grow the manufacturing industry in southern Minnesota.
“Dotson has been very involved with Tour of Manufacturing, other pipeline grants through SCC, and involved with elementary schools with a foundry in a box. This expansion will hopefully give us space where we can be more creative with how we bring people into our facility and let them experience the sights and sounds of Dotson,” says Liz Ulman, Vice President at Dotson Iron Casting.
For construction to begin, the City Council will need to approve a variance for a new parking area. A public hearing on the project is set for January 11.
