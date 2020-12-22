Elmore man charged in fatal crash

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A driver involved in a fatal accident in Faribault County last week is arrested and facing charges.
The accident injured a Wells man and claimed the life of his passenger, 67-year-old Patricia Bathke.
The other driver involved, Michael Johnson, of Elmore, was allegedly under the influence during the crash. Court documents say drugs were found inside his vehicle. He was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol and booked into the Faribault County Jail shortly after the accident. He’s now facing charges of felony criminal vehicular operation and drug crimes.
