Gov. Walz gives vaccine distribution update

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) -Governor Tim Walz gives an update on Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Minnesota began giving the Pfizer vaccine to health care workers last week, that initial shipment contained 46,800 doses.
Tuesday, the Governor announced that about 94,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected this week with much of that arriving in the next 24 hours...those doses are to go directly to people in long term care facilities and those who serve them.
“The days ahead are brighter. The vaccines are here. They’re being distributed as quickly and efficiently as we can. But with an understanding that this is going to take time. There is just a demand outstrips supply at this point in time, but we’ll get there,” said Gov. Walz
In addition a second Moderna supply with about 32,900 doses is anticipated next week along with 42,900 more from Pfizer. Officials say they expect 250,000 total doses by the end of the month.
So far nearly 3,000 health care workers in the state have been vaccinated.
