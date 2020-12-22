Governor hosts virtual roundtable with young activists on unemployment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials held a virtual roundtable with several youth activists on Monday to help high school workers across the state who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
Leaders encouraged the young people to apply for an estimated $14 million to $28 million in unemployment insurance funds.
“Why would I A taxpaying working citizen, be treated differently and penalized for being a high school for trying to get my education and how ironic. Is it that someone who would drop out of high school rather than stay in high school, let’s say someone who was in my situation was a junior and they couldn’t wait to graduate. How ironic is it that they would receive the benefits if they dropped out?” says 18-year-old Cole Stevens.
“This has fallen predominately as [Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan] said on communities of color; it’s fallen on children heavily. We came into this job as our administration with our mission statement, being we wanted Minnesota to be the best state in the country for a child to grow up in,” says Walz.
Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said that around 10,000 applications are already being processed, and between 10,000 and 15,000 students are now eligible.
