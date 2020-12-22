MDH: 24 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,714 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,714 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 401,011. Of those total cases, 30,783 are health care workers.
There have been 24 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 4,896. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,176.
There are 373,301 people who are no longer isolated.
20,816 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,449 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 5,264,561.
The state’s initial shipment contained 46,800 doses, and state health officials said earlier that they expect to receive more than 33,000 this week. On Monday, CVS Health announced that it would begin vaccinating more than 63,000 long-term care residents and workers across Minnesota next week.
Governor Tim Walz plans to offer an update Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccine distributions in Minnesota, beginning at 2:00 p.m.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,276 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 269,020.
There have been 64 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,653.
219,075 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,322,128 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.