Minnesota health officials defend indoor dining restrictions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials are defending their decision to restrict indoor dining in Minnesota.
Last week, Governor Tim Walz extended the pause at restaurants and bars through at least January 10th.
Eating outdoors is asking the question: why can grocery stores and malls be open but not indoor dining at local restaurants? Assistant Health Commissioner Dan Huff says it typically takes about 15 minutes to inhale enough of the virus to become infected.
At a store, you’re moving, masked at all times, and typically not socializing with other households. He says even a busy checkout line at a department store would usually be less risky than dining inside with friends.
“Whenever I talk or laugh I expel more forcefully air that means the virus the virus will travel longer than and farther than if I was just breathing normally,” says Huff.
Data released from the state showed that over 4,100 coronavirus cases have been linked to outbreaks at restaurants and bars since June.
About one-third of all cases have spread in the community from an unknown source.
