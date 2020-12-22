School resource officers remain at East and West High Schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School resource officers will remain on duty at two of Mankato’s high schools.
The school board voted 4 to 3 to approve a two-year extension with the Department of Public Safety, with some adjustments. A petition with over a thousand signatures asked the district to cut ties with the Mankato police department, but supporters say they provide safety, develop positive relationships, and build trust with students.
“This is a topic that our school board took very seriously. It’s one that we welcomed our district leaders to take a deep dive and examine our practices and policies” said Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent, Paul Peterson.
As part of the agreement, officers will stay at East and West High Schools, but the position at Prairie Winds Middle School is being eliminated.
Further adjustments include changes to officer’s uniforms as students have reported them triggering, the formation of a new student and community advisory council and officers full involvement in the school’s racial equity work.
