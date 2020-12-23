BENCO reports power outage affecting approximately 830 members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCO Electric reports a power outage affecting around 830 members.
According to a news release, crews can’t reconnect power until dangerous winds subside.
The company says they encourage members to make arrangements and prepare as needed, as power may not be able to be reconnected until into the night.
The news release says Xcel Energy and many other neighboring electric cooperatives across southern Minnesota are also impacted.
Check benco.org for the latest updates.
