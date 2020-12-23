Bracing for first blizzard of the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota bracing this hour for the first blizzard of the season.
MnDOT is warning drivers that area highways will likely go to “No Travel Advised” at some point during the storm and there is the possibility of road closures, and that has area towing companies like Affordable Towing in Mankato gearing up for a busy afternoon and evening.
“One of the things we do first is to make sure we are fully staffed. And all of our equipment is ready to go and what we mean by that is all our guys have their warm weather gear to make sure they are safe then they are out there taking care of a customer that may go into a ditch or even a rollover, so we make sure our equipment is tight and right and they are dressed warm and they are safe,” says Leah Rodriguez, Affordable Towing.
Rodriguez says if you do find yourself in a situation needing a tow, stay inside the vehicle to call for help. Of course, she says it is best to avoid these situations altogether by going slow and giving yourself plenty of distance from the cars in front of you. You can always check the latest road conditions before you get behind the wheel just go to 511mn.org.
