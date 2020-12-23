Bracing for first blizzard of the season

“One of the things we do first is to make sure we are fully staffed. And all of our equipment is ready to go and what we mean by that is all our guys have their warm weather gear to make sure they are safe then they are out there taking care of a customer that may go into a ditch or even a rollover, so we make sure our equipment is tight and right and they are dressed warm and they are safe,” says Leah Rodriguez, Affordable Towing.