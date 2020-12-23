COVID-19 vaccine: Clinics urge general public to be patient

Minn. (KEYC) - As people who fall under Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution plan in Minnesota begin to be vaccinated, health care officials urge the general public to be patient as hospitals and clinics report receiving numerous calls on wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine or learn more about it.
Phase 1a means the first two groups to get the COVID-19 vaccine are health care workers and those living in long term care facilities.
*We have thousands and thousands of people in that 1a group that we need to get vaccinated. Vaccine is coming in, it’s coming in slow, but this going to be a long process. This is not going to take weeks, it’s going to be months to get everybody vaccinated and we will be vaccinating into the summer,” said Southcentral Healthcare Coalition Coordinator, Eric Weller.
Local hospitals and clinics say they will let the public know the next steps to take once those vaccination doses are received.
“We will be updating our website constantly letting people know who fits the criteria when those roll out. But that’s yet to come and depends on the number on vaccines distributed and to where,” said Dr. Colin Weerts of Mankato Clinic.
But for now it’s best to stay patient.
“Basically, what you are going to do is just overcrowd the phone systems. As soon as we find out that it’s available to the general public we will put out an announcement. By then we will hopefully have a system set up to take down appointment times,” said Madelia Community & Hospital Clinic Registered Nurse, Brandon Miller.
In the mean time health officials advise the public to stay safe with wearing masks and social distancing.
