Driver arrested following fatal accident

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - A 17-year-old girl is arrested following a car accident that claimed the life of a Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School Senior.
According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just before 6 yesterday morning at 230th Street West & Iona Ave in Morristown Township.
Officers arrived to find the passenger, 18-year-old Travis Van Houdt, ejected from the vehicle with critical injuries. He was taken by ambulance and later transferred to a trauma center, where he died.
The female juvenile driver was arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was released to a parent. Officials say criminal charges are pending the results of a blood test. The accident remains under investigation.
