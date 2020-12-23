Homicide investigation underway in Dickinson County

LAKE PARK, Iowa. (KEYC) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman is found dead inside a home in Dickinson County, Iowa.
Few details are being released at this time. We do know authorities received a 911 call and responded to the reported homicide at a home in Lake Park at 11:30 yesterday morning. Police found the woman’s body inside. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lake Park Police Department
