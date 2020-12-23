3M to destroy 500,000 counterfeit N95 respirators

The State Emergency Operations Center ordered the 3M branded respirators for hospitals and clinics across the state. Officials say the vendor, Supply Link, Incorporated, contracted with the State to provide the respirators, but no public funds were used. The counterfeit respirators, valued at $2.1 million, will be turned over to 3M for destruction. 3M has worked with law enforcement agencies worldwide to seize more than 7 million counterfeit respirators.