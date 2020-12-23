MDH: 75 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1513 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order this morning to reopen pools for lap swim and organized swim teams.
Pools can reopen for sports activities beginning Monday, January 4, as long as facilities follow social distancing requirements specific to pools posted to the Stay Safe Minnesota website.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,513 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 402,519. Of those total cases, 30,904 are health care workers.
There have been 75 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include residents from Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, and Martin Counties. 45 of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. The statewide death toll is now at 4,971. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,220.
There are 379,512 people who are no longer isolated.
20,963 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,474 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 5,287,998.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,999 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 271,291.
There have been 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,668.
222,076 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,329,185 people have been tested statewide.
