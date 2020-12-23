94,800 Moderna vaccines expected this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is set to receive 94,800 doses of Moderna’s COVID vaccine this week, with most of the vaccines arriving Wednesday.
A majority of the shipment is being dedicated to long-term care facilities statewide. So far, more than 4,000 frontline health care workers in Minnesota have received their first coronavirus vaccinations. And the state is expected to receive around 250,000 doses from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of the month.
