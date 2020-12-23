New “Christmas Star” been seen by many

(KEYC) - A new “Christmas Star” has been seen from people all around the world for a couple days now.
The star isn’t actually a star, but instead it is a conjunction.
When two or more planets are close to each other and can be seen from Earth.
This one is made up of the two planets Saturn and Jupiter.
What makes this conjunction so special is that it happened in our life time, the last one to appear was over 400 years ago.
That makes it a once in a lifetime experience and a special treat for those who have a passion for Astronomy.
”That it happened in my lifetime so that is pretty exciting, because I do watch the stars and the planets every night. It was very fun to watch the planets get closer and closer so I guess it was really exciting watching them meet. My research is in planetary science, so it is really fun to watch that.” Gustavus Adolphus College continuing assistant professor of physics, Darsa Donelan said.
With every passing the day the star keeps moving farther away, but it is still visible for the next couple of days.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.