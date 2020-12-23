New food truck ordinances

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Food trucks are now regulated under a newly passed ordinance by the North Mankato City Council.
Passed unanimously, the new regulations will keep food trucks from setting up within 500 feet of brick-and-mortar food businesses and for staying more than 21 days in a certain zone.
Businesses operating under a food service license may have a food truck on their property, so long as the truck does not operate for more than 50 days per year.
The council heard from numerous business owners in town, with locals advocating for and against the new ordinances.
