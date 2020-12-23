One million acre goal for MN water quality program

Since the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program’s inception in 2014, 977 farms totaling over 685,000 acres have been certified statewide. They’ve added nearly 2,000 new conservation practices, including over 110,000 acres of new cover crops, that protect Minnesota’s waters. That has helped keep over 38,000 tons of sediment out of Minnesota rivers while saving nearly 108,000 tons of soil and 48,000 pounds of phosphorous on farms each year. To keep those efforts going, Governor Walz is encouraging more farmers to join, pushing for one million of Minnesota’s acres enrolled in the program by 2022.