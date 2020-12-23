Preparing for possible power outages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday’s storm is expected to create the perfect recipe for power outages, with strong winds, snow and ice, and that has Xcel Energy beefing up its staffing.
The company says it will have additional crews on hand statewide to respond to possible outages during the winter storm. In the case of an outage, homeowners can help Xcel get a headstart on power restoration by reporting their outage. That can be done through the Xcel Energy mobile app, and through text.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.