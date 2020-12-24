Blizzard delivers a white Christmas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you were dreaming of a “white Christmas” this year. Last night’s blizzard made that dream come true.
Earlier this week, one might have thought it’d be a snow-less holiday weekend. But just in the nick of time, Wednesday’s storm brought forth 5.5 inches of snow in the Mankato and North Mankato area.
On Christmas Eve, people could be spotted digging themselves throughout the day.
While this year’s holiday season has been unlike any other, the white blanket that Minnesotans are so accustomed to...may just bring some of that familiar holiday magic.
