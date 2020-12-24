Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society affected by holidays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A lot of people think that the holidays don’t affect animals and shelters, but that is just not the case.
Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society’s residents are affected by the holidays in a different way.
There are a lot of stipulations about animals that get surrendered or adopted during the holiday season.
One of the biggest misconceptions is that there are more surrenders during the holiday season, but that would be false, at least with BENCHS.
They do not see an increase in surrenders, actually it is quite the opposite situation.
There are more adoptions during the month of December, the adoptions are up a significant amount during the holidays.
”From the surrender side of it, we don’t see a lot of them coming in which is a good thing. I think the holiday season, has people snuggle even closer to their animals which is really good for us. We still get a lot of strays that come in . Of course, kittens have not stop coming in since the beginning of the year, we see them come in,” executive director, Andrew Burk
BENCHS has almost reached their yearly goal for adoptions, they are at 1,039 animals that have been adopted, which means everything to the staff.
”Adopting an animal, just gives them that second chance compared to if you wanted to shop from a breeder or a female. Those are still around and we see negative effects on them being over bred. Maybe, not being treated the best with their housing situation or medical wise, are they getting the things that they need,” shelter manager, Emily Braaten said.
The biggest tip that the BENCHS staff can give someone looking to adopt during the holidays and after is that they should be doing a lot of research and making 100% certain that they are ready to care for an animal.
