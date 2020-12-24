Mankato Symphony Orchestra countdown to Christmas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Symphony Orchestra called out to all of the area’s talent to make a compilation video montage.
MSO wanted to give people a little bit of light and hope during the holiday season with their Holiday Countdown initiative.
They invited musicians, dancer and performers from all over the area to send in videos of them doing what they love.
Each day of December, they release a video done by a performer for the Holiday Countdown.
The MSO staff was thrilled with the community involvement this musically inclined event received.
”It was such an awesome experience. I mean, we had such an outpouring videos, wonderful videos from our community. As far reaching as New Ulm, Madison Lake , St. Peter, as well as in Mankato,” executive director, Bethel Balge said.
This event had tap dancing, guitars, signers and even student choirs joining in on the action.
”And actually, one of my favorite videos was the elementary schools kind of got together. They aren’t allowed to have concerts either and to see them perform in a safe way, but in a group was a lot of fun,” director of operations, Charlie Leftridge said.
One of the main motivators for this performance was that MSO was sensing the lack of togetherness that live music brings amid the pandemic and wanted to bring a glimmer of hope to people’s days.
