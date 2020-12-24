MDH: 79 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,917 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,917 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 404,403. Of those total cases, 31,103 are health care workers.
There have been 79 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including deaths in Brown County. The statewide death toll is now at 5,050. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,273.
There are 381,269 people who are no longer isolated.
21,105 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,500 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 5,339,550.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,425 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 272,838.
There have been 71 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,738.
224,816 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,334,196 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.