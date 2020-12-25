Churches sit empty on Christmas Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As many folks gather with their loved ones to celebrate the Christmas holiday today, local churches are sitting empty.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, places of worship have made adjustments to the format of their services. To avoid large gatherings that could lead to the spread of the Coronavirus, online formats have been utilized to share services on the web.
Though it may be an untraditional take on Christmas services, the live streamed format allows folks to tune in from their homes, safe from the icy roads and the virus.
