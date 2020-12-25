Pick of the Litter: Jewel

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Jewel.
Jewel is a medium-sized adult dog. Her breed is undetermined as she is a unique mix which gave her soft coat a stunning combination of black, tan and blond.
Jewel has high energy and loves to play. She has been around people of all ages and gets along well with other dogs. She has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, making her ready to find a home.
If you are interested in learning more about Jewel or other furry friends at BENCHS, visit their website for more information. The shelter is welcoming visitors by appointment only.
