Eleven year-old entrepreneur created booming business

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are a lot of people and kids who wanted to reinvent themselves during lockdown, but one girl took it to a whole new level.
Many kids wouldn’t dream of building their own business from the ground up, especially amid a global pandemic, but Ava Wall isn’t like any other kid.
“I presented the idea to my mom and she said I could do it as long as I paid for it myself. So I did that and I looked up what I would need, all of the basic necessities. Over time, I just kept figuring out what consistencies I liked, what really worked best and what other people would like the most,” owner and creator of Glossup Girls, Ava Wall said.
Ava’s business Glossup Girls is all about making young girls and women feel empowered and beautiful through lip products.
She started her business back in March at the peak of the Coronavirus. She learned how to make her lip products through an app that many young people are infatuated with: TikTok.
Many kids Ava’s age and older started their own business with the help of social media and YouTube.
“There are a lot of people that I follow, that have been doing stuff like me. Like, making phone cases, making lip gloss, creating scrunches or bracelets. It is also pretty neat, that I have inspired some of my friends to also create some of their small businesses,” Wall said.
From then on she developed her own process and the rest is Glossup Girls history.
“Okay, after I am done mixing this, I go ahead and add the scent and pigment. In this case, it is like a peach pigment, it is a liquid pigment. Some of them are powder pigments like this, like a glittery powder pigment that I am going to use,” Wall said.
Ava’s products range from lip scrubs to glosses and glam packs that she puts together herself.
And she doesn’t just make lip products as a side hobby. She takes it very seriously by going to holiday craft fairs, markets and even events that teach young girls how to pamper and take care of themselves.
“That was really good because I loved to see all of the smiles on their faces. A couple of them, I actually knew from when I went to my old school in elementary so they thought that was cool that they knew me now that I have my own business,” Wall said.
Ava is inspiring girls her own age and older to always chase their dreams no matter how out of reach or unattainable they may seem.
“I just keep getting followers, customers and viewers. It feels really good to see people post about it or just walk around and see them put on my lip gloss. It is a small idea, that I never thought would grow to be this big,” Wall said.
The pricing for the Glossup Girls products are listed below:
- $6 - lip glosses in any tubes.
- $10-18 - glam boxes.
- $4 - lip scrubs.
Glossup Girls has delivered their glosses, lip scrubs and glam boxes to 13 states in the country and plans to keep growing their business.
If you would like to get ahold of any of the products then visit their website that is hyperlinked or go to https://glossup-girls.com.
