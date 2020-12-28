41 citations, 39 vehicles towed during snow emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than three dozen drivers in Mankato were cited following the area’s biggest snowstorm of the season so far.
The City of Mankato declared a snow emergency for a 12-hour period last Thursday, requiring vehicles to be removed from the roadways.
Officials say 41 citations were issued during that time, with an additional 39 vehicles being towed off city streets.
“I believe it was a situation where we just tried to write citations and enforce the tows as needed to make sure we’re able to clear our streets,” said Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety resources at Mankato Public Safety.
Mankato Public Safety said the snow emergency was the first of 2020, and it likely won’t be the only one issued as we head into the new year.
