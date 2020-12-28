The Docket: regular session starts next week, Trump signs stimulus package

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As the year winds down, state lawmakers are getting ready to head into the regular session at noon on Jan. 5th.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Dec. 28th, 2020.
Leading up to the start of session, the House Select Committee on Racial Justice this past week recommended legislative action to address racial inequities in Minnesota.
Recommendations include the establishment of a $1 billion capital fund to boost BIPOC economic development activities.
Proposed measures also aim to eliminate inequalities in housing, education, public safety, health and human services and environmental justice.
The pandemic also sets the tone for the session ahead.
Local lawmakers Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato), Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal), Sen. Julie Rosen (R - Fairmont) and Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake) return to their roles after winning reelection.
Representative-elect Susan Akland of St. Peter replaces Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL - St. Peter), who lost in November.
In national news, President Trump has signed into law a $900 billion pandemic relief package. At stake was cash for businesses and individuals and funding to avoid a federal government shutdown. The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion for government agencies through September. The bill also provides an extra $300 dollars a week in unemployment benefits through mid-March.
Trump had signed the bill after unemployment benefits expired.
Sen. Tina Smith (D - Minnesota) reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Wish it hadn’t taken worrying millions of Americans and letting benefits expire to get to this point.”
The $600 stimulus payments were also included in the bill.
Qualifying Americans who have their direct payment information registered with the IRS are likely to see the money first.
