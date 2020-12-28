Holiday recycling tips: Do’s and Don’ts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the holidays near its end, there’s still ways to give back...to the earth.
Like recycling your live Christmas tree.
“It’s nice because they are ground up and used as wood chips in our parks and trail systems so it’s a great way to use it,” said Mankato Area Zero Waste Co-Chair, Betty Winkworth,
Live tree recycling kicked off in Mankato on December 26 and runs until January 10. Trees can be dropped off at four Mankato parks: Sibley, Franklin Rodgers, Highland and Tourtellotte. They are also being accepted at the former SMC Site, located at 1300 3rd Ave.
Plastic trees cannot be recycled, however, for those it’s best to donate.
For Holiday lights, Blue Earth County offers free recycling via drive thru at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 651 Summit Ave.
You can also recycle wrapping paper in your curbside recycling container.
“As long as it doesn’t have glitter, foil paper or flocking on it,” sasid Winkworth.
But bows and tinsel should go in the trash.
And finally, as online shopping hit record numbers this year...those packing materials like Styrofoam and air pillows can be dropped off to be reused at the following locations: Think Toner & Ink-201 Sioux Road (507-387-8182 and The UPS Store - 1819 Adams Street, (507-779-7577).
