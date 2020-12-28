Inmate causes flood damage to Brown County Jail

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A disgruntled inmate causes damage to the Brown County Jail, flooding the New Ulm Police Department below.
Authorities say the inmate was upset and flooded their cell and living pod yesterday. Police say multiple departments worked together through communication, not force, to remove the inmate from their cell without injury to themselves or any officer. Officials say the team worked as quickly as possible, knowing the New Ulm Police Department offices were being flooded below. Officials haven’t said how much the damage will cost.
