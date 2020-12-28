Mankato Playhouse hosts 2nd annual New Years Eve party online

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many New Year’s Eve celebrations are canceled due to the pandemic, but one local theatre group is making sure you can still celebrate from the comfort of your own home.
The 2nd Annual Party at the Mankato Playhouse takes place on New Year’s Eve, virtually this year. The event serves as a fundraiser for Mankato Playhouse, but will also feature food from local restaurants and 15 local bands throughout the night.
“Everything is closed right now, so people aren’t going to be able to go out, so might as well have something fun going on in the background, support the community, support local restaurants and we still thrive even though we aren’t able to be at the playhouse, we are bringing the playhouse to you,” says David Holmes from Mankato Playhouse.
The event is free, but they are taking donations, hoping to raise 2,021 dollars to benefit the 2021-2022 Mankato Playhouse production season. You can donate anytime throughout the show, which takes place Thursday, live on the Mankato Playhouse Facebook page from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
