MDH: 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,087 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,087 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 410,138. Of those total cases, 31,605 are health care workers.
The COVID Tracking Project reports that one in every 471 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 5,160. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,339.
There are 391,248 people who are no longer isolated.
21,420 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,539 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 5,493,773. About 3,000 vaccinations have been completed.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 540 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 275,470.
There are no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 3,745.
229,623 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,342,807 people have been tested statewide.
