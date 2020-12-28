Recycle your real Christmas tree

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With many people opting for a real Christmas tree this year, recycling advocates are reminding tree owners to do their part.
Live tree recycling kicked off in Mankato on December 26 and runs until January 10. Trees can be dropped off at four Mankato parks: Sibley, Franklin Rodgers, Highland and Tourtellotte. They are also being accepted at the former SMC Site, located at 1300 3rd Avenue.
Those dropping off trees are reminded to remove all wires and decorations.
All of the trees are taken from the drop off sites and turned into useable mulch.
