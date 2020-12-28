Redwood County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in hit-and-run

CLEMENTS, Minn. (KEYC) — The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a hit-and-run incident that occurred Monday.
Authorities say they received a report of a hit-and-run incident in Clements at approximately 8:53 a.m. The owner of a Ford Focus reported that the vehicle, which was parked on Pine Street near CSAH 16, was struck in the rear corner and additional damage was reported to the doors of the vehicle.
Debris from a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was found at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 637-4036.
