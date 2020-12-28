Rice County authorities search for missing boy

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 6-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week.
Authorities say Kingston Anderson was last seen December 18 along the 2300 block of North Ariel Street in North St. Paul. He is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, and having green eyes and black hair. He also has a scar on his forehead.
Anyone with information on Kingston’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office by calling 507-334-4391.
