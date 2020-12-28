Vaccinations begin for Minnesota long-term care residents

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Some of Minnesota’s most vulnerable long-term care residents begin getting their COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
And while the process is beginning this week, officials say it will likely take until the end of January to get to all long term care residents in Minnesota. The vast majority of long term care facilities are receiving the vaccine through the Pharmacy Partnership Program, with CVS and Walgreen’s playing a big role. A select few facilities in rural Minnesota will also be receiving the vaccine through MDH’s hub system.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.