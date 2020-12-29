BENCO Electric gives tips on how to prepare for winter storms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCO Electric weighed in on the best precautions to take when a snow storm is on the horizon.
With last week’s snow emergency leaving hundreds of locals out of power, some for hours, frigid temperatures pose a risk to those with an electric furnace.
“The big things at home would be drinking water, we usually recommend for people to stack their pantry with a three day supply of nonperishable food items and also to remind people to not forget about anything necessary for babies or pets, proper medications, necessary toiletries,” said Chelsea Germo, Marketing Manager and Executive Assistant.
BENCO also recommends taking precautions for when you’re on the go, too. Keeping an extra blanket, flashlight, and extra winter wear in your vehicle may come in handy if you catch yourself in the ditch or needing to pull over to wait out the storm.
