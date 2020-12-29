Early morning fire destroys Vernon Center meat market, staple to the community

VERNON CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Residents say the early morning fire turned the sky orange.
Before down, crews from Vernon Center and five surrounding cities battled a blaze that severely damaged Vernon Center Market.
“I have been in the city of Vernon Center, lived there since 1992,” said Mayor Dana Ziegler “And they’ve owned it ever since I’ve lived there. It’s been a fixture in our community a lot longer than that.”
A city of 300 - Ziegler said the loss is devastating for the owners, staff and entire community.
“It’s one of our staple businesses that we have,” he said. “We only have five or six major businesses in town and every one of them is vitally important to the structure of our small town.”
Neighbors rallied around the owners and the helpers Tuesday providing lunches to fire crews and asking “What can I do to help?”
Ziegler said it will be a few days before that question can be answered.
“I would just have people listen, and see what we can do to help out that business to get back on its feet,” he said.
In the coming days, a fundraiser will be set up at the community bank for those able to give.
