Early morning fire destroys Vernon Center Meat Market

VERNON CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Several area agencies battling a fire this morning at the Vernon Center Meat Market.
Thick black smoke filled the neighborhoods surrounding the market on Hilltop Street. Some neighbors say they heard what sounded like an explosion around 5:30 this morning. Crews were on the scene for hours battling the fire. One resident says she drove past the scene just a few hours ago and talked with the owner of the business, who was visibly devastated.
“We all know each other, care about each other and know each other’s kids that kind of thing and it’s really hard to see somebody you know hurting like that and see their business go up and there’s also just the fact that we don’t have a lot of businesses in our town, there’s just a handful, so we pray this one comes back and they’re able to make a go of it again,” says Elizabeth Gwaltney, Vernon Center resident.
Details haven’t been released on what caused the fire. KEYC News Now will bring you the very latest information online and on-air as it becomes available.
