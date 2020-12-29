EMS workers next to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to health care professionals all over the nation, and EMS personnel are next in line to get vaccinated.
Workers in emergency medical services have been on the front line for the duration of the pandemic. They have been utilizing masks, goggles, and gloves while caring for those in need of emergency assistance, but Southern Minnesota EMS Regional Program says the vaccine will give EMS personnel the peace of mind of having an added layer of protection.
“It’s so exciting, and it really does give us a strong footing into 2021 and to really kind of get out ahead of this thing and get back to the normal, we hope,” says Mark Griffith, Executive Director of the Southern Minnesota EMS Regional Program.
Vaccines for EMS workers have already started to be given.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.