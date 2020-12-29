Laura Ingalls Wilder Special airs on PBS

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - The southern Minnesota hometown of Laura Ingalls Wilder is among those anxiously awaiting a new film airing tonight on PBS.
The American Masters Series: Laura Ingalls Wilder – Prairie to Page documentary will share a renewed look at her life and writings.
The author, known for the ‘Little House’ series, grew up in Walnut Grove and lived until 1957. This year marks the 85th anniversary of ‘Little House on the Prairie’.
The Wilder Pageant of Walnut Grove is hosting a Facebook Live conversation with several noted Laura Ingalls experts right after the PBS special, which airs Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.