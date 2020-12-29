Man killed on Minnesota road after walking away from crash

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man crashed his car into trees along a highway near St. Cloud and was fatally run over when he walked from his vehicle into traffic Tuesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the incident happened about 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 10 in Watab Township. The victim, a 33-year-old man from Sartell, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Star Tribune reported.
The patrol said the man walked into the eastbound lanes of the highway and was struck by a minivan driven by 35-year-old Jessica Clairmont, of Little Falls. Clairmont’s minivan was then hit from behind by an SUV driven by 37-year-old Daniel Kombo, of Little Falls. Neither driver was injured.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.