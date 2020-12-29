Mankato Clinic takes ownership of Advanced Pain Management

The Advanced Pain Management headquarters recently closed all of its surgery centers and clinic locations, mostly located in Wisconsin, with the exception of the clinic and surgery center in Mankato. Mankato Clinic has stepped in to fully own, operate, and manage the Mankato facility, now called the Mankato Clinic Pain Management Center. The Center can help patients with back pain, headaches, herniated discs, knee pain, neck pain, and more. The Mankato Clinic Pain Management Center is located inside the Madison East Center.