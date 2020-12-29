Mankato Salvation Army extends Red Kettle program into January

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army announced Tuesday that they are extending their Christmas fundraising campaign into January, saying they are just $65,000 short of their goal.
Their goal for the year is half a million dollars.
Donations will now be accepted at virtual red kettles at local Hy-Vee and Cub Foods locations.
Once you come across the kettles, you can pay in three ways, either with Apple Pay, Google Pay or you can scan the QR code and follow the prompts.
”We want to see success with this campaign so we can meet the needs of our community as they are now and be prepared to meet them even more into 2021,” said Lieutenant Andy Wheeler.
You can also donate by text by texting “KatoCares” to 24365 or donate online here.
Wheeler said they hope to meet their goal by next week.
